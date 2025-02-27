Hangzhou-developed spherical patrol robot ventures into overseas markets

10:24, February 27, 2025 By Du Qiongfang ( Global Times

An amphibious spherical robot patrols the streets with police officers in Lucheng district, Wenzhou, East China's Zhejiang Province. (Photo/Courtesy of Lucheng District Public Security Bureau)

Following the Unitree humanoid robots which wowed audiences worldwide with their Yangge folk dance at the Spring Festival Gala for the Year of the Snake, a futuristic Hangzhou-made spherical robot with multitask capacity and good adaptability to harsh environments has recently shot to fame and ventured overseas.

Developed by Rotunbot Co in Hangzhou, East China's Zhejiang Province, the RT-G spherical robot has gained attention for its outstanding performance in patrolling, detection, and rescue after a video of it patrolling with a squad of special police officers in Wenzhou, Zhejiang in December went viral.

Wang You, founder of Rotunbot Co and an associate professor from the College of Control Science and Engineering, Zhejiang University, referred to the spherical robot as an "agile roly-poly," since the robot's motor-powered internal pendulum oscillates around the sphere's core in a full-range motion, enabling it to roll in any specified direction while maintaining good balance.

According to Wang, many foreign clients, for example, some companies from the United Arab Emirates in the Middle East region, have gotten in touch with the company to express interest in purchasing the robot. It is expected that the number of overseas clients will see exponential growth in 2025.

Some companies have bought one or two sample robots for testing, and purchasing contracts with these clients are under discussion, while procedures are underway for other related detection and transportation and export certifications, Wang told the Global Times on Wednesday.

According to Wang, the combat-capable, 160-kilogram robot designed for close-quarters engagements, including anti-terrorist operations, is capable of reaching 35 kilometers per hour in a swift 2.5 seconds and can be mounted with police equipment. It can not only adapt to harsh environments and complex terrains, but also excellently perform various tasks under hazardous conditions such as in corrosive, radioactive, flammable, or potentially explosive environments.

According to Wang, overseas clients can possibly also apply the robot in scenarios such as public security and national defense. They have proposed requirements to adapt it to deserts and high temperatures, such as 60 C or above, which poses new challenges for Wang's research and development team.

Wang initially envisioned two application directions for the robot: in specialized industries such as security at airports and among harsh environments such as inspections in nuclear power plants and mines.

Currently, the applications for the robot are continuously expanding, with its standout feature being the ability to be equipped with multiple different gadgets to meet diverse needs. Additionally, it has amphibious capabilities, allowing it to be equipped with rescue equipment for use at sea, while a single charge allows it to operate continuously for 10 hours.

The company is considering expanding its production capacity, and it is expected that the output value will reach 10 million yuan ($1.38 million) in 2025, according to Wang, who noted that the robot has gained the attention of many investors and that the local governments in Hangzhou and even other cities have offered support.

Like Rotunbot's spherical robot, the commercialization of domestically developed humanoid robots is further accelerating. Shanghai's AgiBot has sold 200 A2-D humanoid robots since the release of the model in August 2024, while the Galaxea R1 Pro full-size dual-arm humanoid robot from the Xinghaitu (Suzhou) Artificial Intelligence Technology Co has received more than 100 whole-unit orders so far, with more than 50 units already delivered. Some of these units are expected to be exported overseas by mid-year of 2025.

Besides this, lawn-mowing robots, snow-clearing robots and pool-cleaning robots have become the "new three pieces" domestic vacuum cleaner manufacturers to expand overseas markets, according to media reports.

