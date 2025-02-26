China's first robot chef approved for commercial use, can make pancake roll in 3 minutes

February 26, 2025

(Photo/CCTV)

China's first licensed pancake-making robot was recently put into service in the Beijing Economic-Technological Development Area, also known as Beijing E-Town, the China Media Group reported on Tuesday.

The robot, developed by Joybing Robot Co, can complete the entire process of making a Chinese-style pancake - from spreading batter and flipping, to adding toppings and rolling - in just three minutes, according to the report.

The pancake-making robot is an intelligent robotic system that can automate the pancake-making process and make a Chinese-style pancake in a designated shape, it said.

The robot is equipped with an interactive screen that allows customers to customize their pancake rolls, choose toppings, and complete orders via QR codes. Customers can also specify preferences such as the addition of cilantro or chili, catering to individual tastes, according to the report.

This move paves the way for the intelligent development of the catering sector.

"It took us eight years, over 100 intellectual property applications, and nearly 10,000 components to create this robot, achieving production efficiency close to that of skilled human chefs," Yu Qinwei, chairman of Joybing Robot Co, said.

In July 2024, Beijing issued the first catering business license to a robot chef, pioneering the regulation of embodied intelligence application in the country's catering industry, the Global Times reporter learned from the official website of Beijing Municipal Government.

After obtaining the first license for making hot food using automated equipment last year, Joybing Robot has completed deliveries of nearly 100 pancake-making robots. The order volume for the robot is expected to reach 5,000 to 10,000 units this year.

"The integration of automated machinery in food production and sales represents an innovative approach within the catering industry," Yu said.

Yu's company plans to expand the service to other application scenarios and roll out robots capable of steaming and baking, further broadening the applications of the AI-powered catering industry.

