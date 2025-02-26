R&D team debugs humanoid robot in Wuhan, China's Hubei

Xinhua) 09:33, February 26, 2025

Zhu Wenxuan, a member of the R&D team of Wuhan Glory Road Intelligent Technology Co., Ltd., debugs the humanoid robot at the company in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, Feb. 24, 2025. Recently, the R&D team of Wuhan Glory Road Intelligent Technology Co., Ltd. has been fine-tuning the strength and dynamic balance of a humanoid robot from the "Laborer" series at the robotics laboratory.

Standing 1.8 meters tall and weighing 95 kilograms, this robot utilizes a self-developed motion control algorithm, enabling it to carry loads of 40 to 60 kilograms and walk with straight legs. (Xinhua/Du Zixuan)

