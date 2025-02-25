We Are China

Robot dogs offer help at elderly care center in Hangzhou

Ecns.cn) 14:36, February 25, 2025

A robot dog accompanies an elder woman for a walk at a senior care center in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Feb. 24, 2025. (China News Service/Wu Junyi)

New technologies and business models have emerged in recent years to meet the more personalized, diversified, and quality-focused consumption demands of seniors.

A robot dog delivers medication to an elder woman at a senior care center in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Feb. 24, 2025. (China News Service/Wu Junyi)

A robot dog interacts with an elder woman to an elder women at a senior care center in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Feb. 24, 2025. (China News Service/Wu Junyi)

