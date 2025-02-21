Chinese robot dog steals show at Saudi media exhibition

People watch the performance of a robot dog launched by the Chinese company, Unitree Robotics, at the Future of Media Exhibition in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Feb. 20, 2025. (Xinhua/Yin Ke)

RIYADH, Feb. 20 (Xinhua) -- A lively crowd frequently erupted into cheers and laughter, as a Chinese robot dog captivated onlookers with its dance moves at the Future of Media Exhibition, which was held alongside the Saudi Media Forum in Riyadh from Wednesday to Friday.

Beyond dancing, the robot dog engaged the audience with an array of interactive gestures -- jumping, stretching, shaking hands, cheering, pouncing, and settling down with a flourish. Enthralled, attendees eagerly pulled out their phones to capture the performance, lingering in front of the booth long.

"Such an intelligent dog!" a blogger from Bahrain exclaimed after the robot made a vivid finger heart. "I'm going to post the video on social media."

A visitor from Saudi Arabia was drawn to the robot dog's emotional appeal. "It could be an intelligent companion ... I'd love to buy one!"

Yet, the allure of the robot dog extends beyond its playful attributes, and the cutting-edge technology that powers it is the real showstopper.

Named Go2 Pro, the robot dog is the latest model launched by the Chinese company, Unitree Robotics, in 2023. Equipped with Unitree's self-developed 4D LIDAR L1 laser radar, the quadruped robot boasts ultra-wide recognition, minimal blind spots, a detection range as close as 0.05 meters, and all-terrain adaptability.

"The quadruped robots developed by Unitree are widely used in research, inspection, and fire control" when equipped with different devices, Wang Xinyi, Unitree's sales manager in the Middle East region, told Xinhua, noting that Unitree's quadruped robots currently account for 60-70 percent of global shipments.

Osama Imam, a visitor from Türkiye's Istanbul, tested the robot's stability by nudging it multiple times.

"Eight kilograms? That's impressive," Imam remarked after learning about its weight capacity. "The design is really nice. It's a piece of art."

A computer engineering student from King Saud University thoroughly explored the robot's technology. "Is this a thermoreceptor? What's its carrying capacity? How much weight can it support?" he inquired with great curiosity.

After getting answers, he praised the innovation: "Chinese-made is always the best. I own many products from China, and they are always top quality."

Commenting on China's technology development, Reyner Gutierrez, an exhibitor from Bloomberg, told Xinhua, "It's amazing. All the technologies (from China) are insane. It (They) will blow your mind."

"I can see that China is the future when it comes to any innovation, including (in sectors of) media, technology, and everything. China is going beyond above," he said.

