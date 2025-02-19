Chinese robotics firms enhance global footprint

February 19, 2025 Global Times

Chinese robotics companies are accelerating their global expansion with high-quality products and proven effectiveness, earning a strong reputation, particularly in the Middle East and Asian markets, and a Chinese expert said that a strong manufacturing base and a complete industrial chain are behind the expansion.

Technology company Supcon Technology Co is working with Saudi Aramco, the Saudi Arabian oil giant, on a joint project focused on integrated aerial and ground robot inspections, combining drones and robotic dogs. Additionally, it is collaborating with South Korea's SK Group on a project to coordinate robot and fixed-sensor inspections, according to a statement the company sent to the Global Times on Tuesday.

"Expanding robotics internationally is a key focus for us this year," a representative of Supcon Technology Co told the Global Times. In 2024, Supcon integrated artificial intelligence (AI) and robotics technologies, deploying quadruped robots and humanoid robots in complex industrial scenarios, and formed partnerships with leading global companies such as Saudi Aramco and Thai Oil, the representative added.

"Our robotics business has seen growing international recognition, especially in Southeast Asia and the Middle East. We expect our robotics business revenue to double in 2025, with contract values set to reach twice the amount of 2024," the representative said.

DEEP's X30 quadruped robot, nicknamed "SPock," was put into use in Singapore's underground power transmission network at the end of 2024, marking the first overseas use of a Chinese quadruped robot in a power system. The move underscored the growing role of robotics and digital technologies in infrastructure maintenance, according to a statement the company sent to the Global Times earlier.

In April 2024, more than 30 Scrubber 50 robots, produced by Gaussian Robotics, were deployed in a chain supermarket in Serbia. Each robot independently handles the cleaning of approximately 3,000 square meters of store space, significantly easing the pressure on manual cleaning, according to a China National Radio's report.

In recent years, China's robotics industry has seen growing international collaboration and overseas sales, with companies of all sizes thriving in a rapidly expanding market, Wang Peng, an associate research fellow at the Beijing Academy of Social Sciences, told the Global Times on Tuesday.

Besides industrial robots, service robots are also popular overseas. A Chinese AI pet robot start-up, Ropet, gained widespread attention following its debut at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2025 in the US.

The robot features a rounded, plush toy-like design with tiny arms and large eyes, maintaining a lifelike temperature of about 37 C. Priced at $299, Ropet quickly went viral on international social media platforms.

"From January to now, we've received about 10,000 preorders in just less than one month. Global channels are eager to secure inventory, with our customers spanning North America, Germany, the UK, Japan, and South Korea. We expect the preorder volume to double in the near future," He Jiabin, the CEO of Ropet, told the Global Times on Tuesday.

China's robotics sector has seen significant progress in both the industrial and commercial fields.

In 2023, Chinese industrial robot manufacturers earned around 9.58 billion yuan ($1.35 billion) from overseas markets, with the Asia-Pacific, Europe and North America accounting for 90 percent, according to an IDC report released in October 2024 as quoted by huanqiu.com.

Collaborative robots, a growing sector, generated more than 380 million yuan in exports. For commercial service robots, China's manufacturers earned approximately 1.51 billion yuan abroad in 2023, with the Asia-Pacific and Europe contributing more than 90 percent, according to the report.

"China has emerged as a formidable player in AI, and in the field of humanoid robotics, we are catching up with developed countries and striving to leapfrog ahead. With a strong manufacturing base and a complete industrial chain, China can improve quality while reducing costs," Liu Gang, chief economist at the Chinese Institute of New Generation AI Development Strategies, told the Global Times.

"Chinese robotics companies excel in system integration, application expansion, and cost control, offering tailored solutions for large-scale use, which is why they are gaining popularity abroad," Wang said.

Chinese robots may lag behind in areas like high-end sensors and core algorithms. "Partnerships with foreign firms help enhance their R&D and manufacturing capabilities by introducing advanced technologies," Wang added.

"International expansion is becoming a critical path for Chinese robot companies. By capitalizing on the cost advantages of a mature domestic supply chain, they are swiftly gaining traction in global markets," Li Junlan, a research manager at IDC, said in October 2024.

Li noted that to remain competitive, companies must focus on local market adaptation, ensuring legal compliance, integrating AI technologies, and building a strong international brand.

