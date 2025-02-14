Chinese scientists unveil aerial/terrestrial robot prototype for Mars exploration

Xinhua) 08:42, February 14, 2025

This photo taken on Feb. 13, 2025 shows a prototype for a new class of aerial/terrestrial cross-domain robot developed by a research team at the Harbin Institute of Technology (HIT), in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Harbin Institute of Technology/Handout via Xinhua)

HARBIN, Feb. 13 (Xinhua) -- Chinese scientists have developed a prototype for a new class of aerial/terrestrial cross-domain robot, designed for missions such as Mars exploration.

Weighing just around 300 grams -- about the same as an apple -- the robot can roll on the ground and take flight to pass over obstacles. It was created by a research team at the Harbin Institute of Technology (HIT).

The team has developed multiple versions of the aerial/terrestrial robot, achieving an endurance time six times longer than similar-sized unmanned aerial vehicles. These robots can be used to perform tasks such as monitoring, probing, and maintenance. They come in various forms, such as two-wheeled or spherical designs. They can be adapted to different terrains, and they can also be equipped with manipulators to perform screwing or pressing actions.

Zhang Lixian, a professor at HIT, said: "The prototype design is now completed. Compared with existing Mars flight vehicles, the robot of aerial/terrestrial cross-domain capability will achieve better performance in terms of functionality and endurance."

It is hoped that the robot could also be applied into exploration tasks in underground environments such as coal mines, pipeline corridors and subways, Zhang added.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)