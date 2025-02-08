U-shaped robot saves three drowning men in large ocean waves

Global Times) 10:39, February 08, 2025

(Photo/CCTV News)

A U-shaped robotic lifebelt successfully saved three drowning tourists two kilometers away from the coast in large ocean waves. Rescue team members noted that the robot outperforms human rescuers in typhoon conditions.

Three tourists fell into the ocean after their jet ski capsized near the city of Wanning in South China's Hainan Province on January 31. Fortunately, a member of the Wanning Blue Sky rescue team spotted them immediately.

The team first deployed a drone to assess the situation in real-time. Since sending another jet ski was impossible due to the gale and high waves, the U-shaped robot was deployed. Within five minutes, the robotic lifebelt reached the three individuals and, with assistance from a surfing instructor, successfully pulled them back to shore. All three were unharmed.

The rescue team acquired two of these robots in December 2024 and they have already proven particularly useful in extreme weather, including typhoons.

"During typhoons, it is extremely dangerous for human rescuers to enter the water, as waves can reach heights of three to four meters. However, the U-shaped water rescue robot can navigate waves of any height and operate seamlessly in both forward and reverse directions," said rescue team member Ji Xiang.

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)