Climbing-assistance robot helps conquer Mount Taishan
(People's Daily App) 15:56, February 07, 2025
This 2-kilogram climbing-assistance robot helps people of all ages scale Mount Taishan. Developed by a Shandong tourism company and a Shenzhen tech firm, it is set to launch in March.
(Video source: Tai'an Daily)
