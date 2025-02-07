Climbing-assistance robot helps conquer Mount Taishan

(People's Daily App) 15:56, February 07, 2025

This 2-kilogram climbing-assistance robot helps people of all ages scale Mount Taishan. Developed by a Shandong tourism company and a Shenzhen tech firm, it is set to launch in March.

