Home>>
Robot: Ultimate shopping assistant
(People's Daily App) 14:53, February 21, 2025
A humanoid robot carries grocery and shopping bags in a video posted on China's Douyin platform on Monday, February 17. The robot follows and assists people with their load, showcasing how automation could play a role in everyday tasks. Developed by Chinese robotics firm Unitree, the demonstration highlights the increasing presence of robots in daily life. As technology advances, could robots become regular personal assistants? Only time will tell, but for now, both the future — and the shopping — are in robotic hands.
(Video source: Douyin)
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
Related Stories
- Chinese robot dog steals show at Saudi media exhibition
- Emerging brands drive consumer growth in China
- China's pro-consumption policies in full swing
- Chinese premier stresses boosting consumption, expanding domestic demand
- Chinese scenic spots deploy exoskeleton robots to assist tourists, with large-scale robot rollout expected soon
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.