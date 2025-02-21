Robot: Ultimate shopping assistant

A humanoid robot carries grocery and shopping bags in a video posted on China's Douyin platform on Monday, February 17. The robot follows and assists people with their load, showcasing how automation could play a role in everyday tasks. Developed by Chinese robotics firm Unitree, the demonstration highlights the increasing presence of robots in daily life. As technology advances, could robots become regular personal assistants? Only time will tell, but for now, both the future — and the shopping — are in robotic hands.

