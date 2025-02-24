Tourists enjoy plum blossoms at Lingfeng Mountain in Hangzhou

Xinhua) 08:45, February 24, 2025

Tourists take photos of plum blossoms at the foot of the Lingfeng Mountain in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Feb. 23, 2025. February tends to be the best season for viewing plum blossoms at Lingfeng Mountain, a popular destination for flower-viewing tour in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province. It has risen to fame since Qing Dynasty (1644-1911). Currently there are about 5,000 plum trees covering more than 100 varieties. (Xinhua/Weng Xinyang)

Tourists enjoy plum blossoms at Lingfeng Mountain scenic area in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Feb. 23, 2025.

A tourist takes photos of plum blossoms at the foot of the Lingfeng Mountain in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Feb. 23, 2025.

Tourists enjoy plum blossoms at Lingfeng Mountain scenic area in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Feb. 23, 2025.

Tourists enjoy plum blossoms at Lingfeng Mountain scenic area in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Feb. 23, 2025.

