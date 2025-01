We Are China

Wintersweet flowers attract visitors at temple in Hangzhou

Xinhua) 08:59, January 07, 2025

Visitors take photos of wintersweet flowers at a temple in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Jan. 6, 2025. (Xinhua/Han Chuanhao)

Visitors view wintersweet flowers at a temple in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Jan. 6, 2025. (Xinhua/Han Chuanhao)

This photo taken on Jan. 6, 2025 shows wintersweet flowers at a temple in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province. (Xinhua/Han Chuanhao)

