Balloons soar as crowds celebrate 2025's arrival
(People's Daily App) 13:49, January 02, 2025
On a bustling pedestrian street in Hangzhou, East China's Zhejiang Province, crowds released balloons into the night sky to celebrate New Year's Eve with heartfelt wishes and blessings for 2025. Relive this magical moment with them!
(Source: coffie photography)
