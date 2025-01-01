We Are China

People celebrate New Year across world

Xinhua) 14:15, January 01, 2025

Fireworks explode over Kallang Basin to celebrate the New Year in Singapore, on Jan. 1, 2025. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)

Fireworks explode over Marina Bay and Kallang Basin to celebrate the New Year in Singapore, on Jan. 1, 2025. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)

Fireworks explode over Kallang Basin to celebrate the New Year in Singapore, on Jan. 1, 2025. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)

Fireworks explode over Marina Bay to celebrate the New Year in Singapore, on Jan. 1, 2025. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)

Fireworks explode over Marina Bay and Kallang Basin to celebrate the New Year in Singapore, on Jan. 1, 2025. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)

Fireworks explode over Kallang Basin to celebrate the New Year in Singapore, on Jan. 1, 2025. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)

Fireworks explode over Kallang Basin to celebrate the New Year in Singapore, on Jan. 1, 2025. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)

Fireworks explode to celebrate the New Year in Perth, Australia, on Jan. 1, 2025. (Xinhua/Ma Ping)

Fireworks explode to celebrate the New Year in Perth, Australia, on Jan. 1, 2025. (Xinhua/Ma Ping)

Fireworks explode to celebrate the New Year over Quezon City Memorial Circle in Quezon City, the Philippines, on Jan. 1, 2025. (Xinhua/Rouelle Umali)

Fireworks explode to celebrate the New Year over Quezon City Memorial Circle in Quezon City, the Philippines, on Jan. 1, 2025. (Xinhua/Rouelle Umali)

People take part in a New Year parade in Phnom Penh, Cambodia on Dec. 31, 2024. (Photo by Sovannara/Xinhua)

People take part in a New Year parade in Phnom Penh, Cambodia on Dec. 31, 2024. (Photo by Sovannara/Xinhua)

People walk under New Year decorations in Moscow, Russia, on Dec. 31, 2024. (Xinhua/Bai Xueqi)

People take a selfie in front of New Year light decorations in Moscow, Russia, on Dec. 31, 2024. (Photo by Alexander Zemlianichenko Jr/Xinhua)

A woman poses for photos with New Year decorations in Moscow, Russia, on Dec. 31, 2024. (Photo by Alexander Zemlianichenko Jr/Xinhua)

Fireworks explode in the sky in celebration of the New Year in Vladivostok, Russia, Dec. 31, 2024. (Photo by Guo Feizhou/Xinhua)

Fireworks explode in the sky in celebration of the New Year in Vladivostok, Russia, Dec. 31, 2024. (Photo by Guo Feizhou/Xinhua)

A New Year countdown event is held in Tokyo, Japan, Dec. 31, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiaoyu)

A New Year countdown event is held in Tokyo, Japan, Jan. 1, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiaoyu)

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Hongyu)