People celebrate New Year across world
Fireworks explode over Kallang Basin to celebrate the New Year in Singapore, on Jan. 1, 2025. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)
Fireworks explode over Marina Bay and Kallang Basin to celebrate the New Year in Singapore, on Jan. 1, 2025. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)
Fireworks explode over Kallang Basin to celebrate the New Year in Singapore, on Jan. 1, 2025. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)
Fireworks explode over Marina Bay to celebrate the New Year in Singapore, on Jan. 1, 2025. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)
Fireworks explode over Marina Bay and Kallang Basin to celebrate the New Year in Singapore, on Jan. 1, 2025. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)
Fireworks explode over Kallang Basin to celebrate the New Year in Singapore, on Jan. 1, 2025. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)
Fireworks explode over Kallang Basin to celebrate the New Year in Singapore, on Jan. 1, 2025. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)
Fireworks explode to celebrate the New Year in Perth, Australia, on Jan. 1, 2025. (Xinhua/Ma Ping)
Fireworks explode to celebrate the New Year in Perth, Australia, on Jan. 1, 2025. (Xinhua/Ma Ping)
Fireworks explode to celebrate the New Year over Quezon City Memorial Circle in Quezon City, the Philippines, on Jan. 1, 2025. (Xinhua/Rouelle Umali)
Fireworks explode to celebrate the New Year over Quezon City Memorial Circle in Quezon City, the Philippines, on Jan. 1, 2025. (Xinhua/Rouelle Umali)
People take part in a New Year parade in Phnom Penh, Cambodia on Dec. 31, 2024. (Photo by Sovannara/Xinhua)
People take part in a New Year parade in Phnom Penh, Cambodia on Dec. 31, 2024. (Photo by Sovannara/Xinhua)
People walk under New Year decorations in Moscow, Russia, on Dec. 31, 2024. (Xinhua/Bai Xueqi)
People take a selfie in front of New Year light decorations in Moscow, Russia, on Dec. 31, 2024. (Photo by Alexander Zemlianichenko Jr/Xinhua)
A woman poses for photos with New Year decorations in Moscow, Russia, on Dec. 31, 2024. (Photo by Alexander Zemlianichenko Jr/Xinhua)
Fireworks explode in the sky in celebration of the New Year in Vladivostok, Russia, Dec. 31, 2024. (Photo by Guo Feizhou/Xinhua)
Fireworks explode in the sky in celebration of the New Year in Vladivostok, Russia, Dec. 31, 2024. (Photo by Guo Feizhou/Xinhua)
A New Year countdown event is held in Tokyo, Japan, Dec. 31, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiaoyu)
A New Year countdown event is held in Tokyo, Japan, Jan. 1, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiaoyu)
