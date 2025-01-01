We Are China

New Year countdown event held in Beijing

Xinhua) 10:13, January 01, 2025

A New Year countdown event is held at the Shougang Park in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 1, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)

A New Year countdown event is held at the Shougang Park in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 1, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)

A New Year countdown event is held at the Shougang Park in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 1, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)

A New Year countdown event is held at the Shougang Park in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 1, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)

A New Year countdown event is held at the Shougang Park in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 1, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)

A New Year countdown event is held at the Shougang Park in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 1, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)

A New Year countdown event is held at the Shougang Park in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 1, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)

A New Year countdown event is held at the Shougang Park in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 1, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Hongyu)