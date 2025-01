We Are China

New Year countdown concert staged in Macao

Xinhua) 11:16, January 01, 2025

A New Year countdown concert is staged in Macao, south China, Dec. 31, 2024. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

A New Year countdown concert is staged in Macao, south China, Jan. 1, 2025. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

A New Year countdown concert is staged in Macao, south China, Jan. 1, 2025. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

