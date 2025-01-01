We Are China

Sunrise scenery on New Year's Day across China

Xinhua) 15:44, January 01, 2025

People watch the rising sun at seaside in Rui'an, east China's Zhejiang Province, Jan. 1, 2025. (Photo by Zhuang Yingchang/Xinhua)

People holding cards of the number 2025 pose for photos at sunrise in Chaohu City, east China's Anhui Province, Jan. 1, 2025. (Photo by Ma Fengcheng/Xinhua)

Tourists holding cards with their greetings meaning "Hello, 2025" pose for photos at sunrise in Lianyungang City, east China's Jiangsu Province, Jan. 1, 2025. (Photo by Wang Jianmin/Xinhua)

This photo shows the sunrise scenery at Wushitang scenic spot in Zhoushan, east China's Zhejiang Province, Jan. 1, 2025. (Photo by Xing Shoumiao/Xinhua)

People watch sunrise at Wushitang scenic spot in Zhoushan, east China's Zhejiang Province, Jan. 1, 2025. (Photo by Xing Shoumiao/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Jan. 1, 2025 shows the sunrise scenery as seen in Huzhou City, east China's Zhejiang Province. (Photo by Yi Fan/Xinhua)

People watch sunrise at Jingshan Park in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 1, 2025. (Xinhua/Xing Guangli)

An aerial drone photo taken on Jan. 1, 2025 shows the sunrise scenery taken in the Slender West Lake scenic spot in Yangzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province. (Photo by Meng Delong/Xinhua)

People watch sunrise at Jingshan Park in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 1, 2025. (Xinhua/Xing Guangli)

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Hongyu)