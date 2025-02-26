A glimpse of Beijng World of Robots

Xinhua) 08:15, February 26, 2025

A robot from Galbot operates in an unattended scenario at the Beijng World of Robots in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 24, 2025. The Beijng World of Robots is located in the robotics industrial park in Beijing's Yizhuang and serves as a comprehensive robot exhibition center, showcasing the latest achievements in robotics industry. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

A humanoid robot from "Walker" series of UBTECH conducts sorting work at the Beijng World of Robots in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 24, 2025. The Beijng World of Robots is located in the robotics industrial park in Beijing's Yizhuang and serves as a comprehensive robot exhibition center, showcasing the latest achievements in robotics industry. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

A humanoid robot and a robotic dog from Unitree are displayed at the Beijng World of Robots in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 24, 2025. The Beijng World of Robots is located in the robotics industrial park in Beijing's Yizhuang and serves as a comprehensive robot exhibition center, showcasing the latest achievements in robotics industry. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

A "Tiangong" humanoid robot displays running at the Beijng World of Robots in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 24, 2025. The Beijng World of Robots is located in the robotics industrial park in Beijing's Yizhuang and serves as a comprehensive robot exhibition center, showcasing the latest achievements in robotics industry. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

A visitor plays gobang with a robot at the Beijng World of Robots in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 24, 2025. The Beijng World of Robots is located in the robotics industrial park in Beijing's Yizhuang and serves as a comprehensive robot exhibition center, showcasing the latest achievements in robotics industry. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

People visit a "Tiangong" humanoid robot at the Beijng World of Robots in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 24, 2025. The Beijng World of Robots is located in the robotics industrial park in Beijing's Yizhuang and serves as a comprehensive robot exhibition center, showcasing the latest achievements in robotics industry. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

A humanoid robot from UBTECH is displayed at the Beijng World of Robots in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 24, 2025. The Beijng World of Robots is located in the robotics industrial park in Beijing's Yizhuang and serves as a comprehensive robot exhibition center, showcasing the latest achievements in robotics industry. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

A "Tiangong" humanoid robot displays walking at the Beijng World of Robots in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 24, 2025. The Beijng World of Robots is located in the robotics industrial park in Beijing's Yizhuang and serves as a comprehensive robot exhibition center, showcasing the latest achievements in robotics industry. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

People visit a humanoid robot from UBTECH at the Beijng World of Robots in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 24, 2025. The Beijng World of Robots is located in the robotics industrial park in Beijing's Yizhuang and serves as a comprehensive robot exhibition center, showcasing the latest achievements in robotics industry. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

People visit a "Tiangong" humanoid robot at the Beijng World of Robots in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 24, 2025. The Beijng World of Robots is located in the robotics industrial park in Beijing's Yizhuang and serves as a comprehensive robot exhibition center, showcasing the latest achievements in robotics industry. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

A robot from Galbot operates in an unattended scenario at the Beijng World of Robots in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 24, 2025. The Beijng World of Robots is located in the robotics industrial park in Beijing's Yizhuang and serves as a comprehensive robot exhibition center, showcasing the latest achievements in robotics industry. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

A visitor interacts with the bionic robot Hobbs at the Beijng World of Robots in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 24, 2025. The Beijng World of Robots is located in the robotics industrial park in Beijing's Yizhuang and serves as a comprehensive robot exhibition center, showcasing the latest achievements in robotics industry. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

A visitor (L) looks at a humanoid robot from UBTECH at the Beijng World of Robots in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 24, 2025. The Beijng World of Robots is located in the robotics industrial park in Beijing's Yizhuang and serves as a comprehensive robot exhibition center, showcasing the latest achievements in robotics industry. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)