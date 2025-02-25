Robots enhance water rescue efforts in China's coastal regions

HAIKOU, Feb. 25 (Xinhua) -- High-tech devices, including robots and drones, recently captured widespread attention for their successful role in rescuing tourists from the water at a popular holiday destination in Hainan Province.

These advanced technologies were deployed for the first time by the local emergency management department in a bay in the city of Wanning, during the Spring Festival holiday. The devices were joined in rescue efforts by a local branch of the Blue Sky Rescue (BSR) team, a Chinese civil relief squad composed of surfing instructors, diving enthusiasts, and food delivery workers.

Among the equipment was a U-shaped water rescue robot, an intelligent device designed to swiftly reach drowning victims or deliver supplies with high precision.

"Lifeboats or jet skis can sustain damage in rough water, while rescuers can experience physical exhaustion or even risk of drowning," said Liu Jiao, a member of the BSR.

The U-shaped robot addresses these challenges, offering a safer and more efficient solution. Operated remotely from shore, the compact and flexible robot can navigate difficult conditions, significantly reducing risks for rescuers, Liu added.

This robot can be used in various environments, such as pools, reservoirs, and rivers.

Beyond Hainan, the robot is already in use in some other coastal regions, including Fujian and Guangdong.

China has been vigorously promoting innovation in robotics, integrating these technologies into various sectors such as agriculture, industry, and specialized services. Efforts are underway to accelerate the adoption of robots, improving safety and efficiency across multiple sectors.

