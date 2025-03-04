Home>>
Shenzhen's robot showcases new skill: multi-morph bipedal robot's smooth stair descent
(People's Daily App) 15:50, March 04, 2025
Recently, the multi-morph bipedal robot TRON T1, developed and manufactured by the Shenzhen-based company LimX Dynamics, demonstrated its bipedal all-terrain mobility, descending long stairs at high speed without decelerating and maintaining a stable posture throughout.
(Video source: LimX Dynamics; Compiled by Xie Jianjuan)
