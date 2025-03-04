China's Shenzhen tech hub to expand scale of AI terminal industry

Xinhua) 08:34, March 04, 2025

A visitor waits for a robot-made coffee at a park in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Dec. 27, 2024. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)

SHENZHEN, March 3 (Xinhua) -- China's southern tech hub of Shenzhen on Monday published an action plan to expand the city's AI terminal industry to a scale of 1 trillion yuan (about 139.38 billion U.S. dollars) by 2026.

According to the plan, the output of AI terminal products in Shenzhen should exceed 150 million units by 2026. More than 50 popular AI terminal products will be launched in fields such as mobile phones, computers, large-model all-in-one machines and wearable devices.

Key fields of the AI terminal industry involved in the plan also include AI tablets, AI imaging devices, whole-home intelligent products and industrial-grade AI terminals.

The municipality will create more than 60 typical AI terminal application scenarios in the areas of intelligent manufacturing, smart finance, smart cities, smart elderly care and smart government affairs, per the action plan.

