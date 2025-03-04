China's Shenzhen tech hub to expand scale of AI terminal industry
A visitor waits for a robot-made coffee at a park in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Dec. 27, 2024. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)
SHENZHEN, March 3 (Xinhua) -- China's southern tech hub of Shenzhen on Monday published an action plan to expand the city's AI terminal industry to a scale of 1 trillion yuan (about 139.38 billion U.S. dollars) by 2026.
According to the plan, the output of AI terminal products in Shenzhen should exceed 150 million units by 2026. More than 50 popular AI terminal products will be launched in fields such as mobile phones, computers, large-model all-in-one machines and wearable devices.
Key fields of the AI terminal industry involved in the plan also include AI tablets, AI imaging devices, whole-home intelligent products and industrial-grade AI terminals.
The municipality will create more than 60 typical AI terminal application scenarios in the areas of intelligent manufacturing, smart finance, smart cities, smart elderly care and smart government affairs, per the action plan.
Photos
- Chinese white dolphins return to estuary in SE China's Fujian for seven consecutive years
- Technology empowers spring wheat management in Xi'an, NW China's Shaanxi
- AI-powered robotic dogs 'take over' inspections at vegetable production base in Shouguang, E China's Shandong
- A look at the festive vibes of Tibetan New Year in a Lhasa market, SW China's Xizang
Related Stories
- China’s Yiwu merchants leverage AI innovations including DeepSeek to help reshape e-commerce
- A day in Shanghai, DeepSeek-style
- Shenzhen students’ special trip to California bridges cultural differences, fosters communication
- AI-powered translator debuts at Shenzhen's two sessions, as application scenarios continue to expand
- AI at core of developing new quality productive forces in Hong Kong: financial secretary
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.