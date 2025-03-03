Chinese humanoid robotics company UBTech achieves the world's first multi-robot collaborative training

Global Times) 13:54, March 03, 2025

China's homegrown robotics industry is advancing rapidly, driving breakthroughs in innovation and application. UBTech recently achieved a global first by successfully conducting collaborative training for multiple humanoid robots across diverse scenarios and tasks in Zeekr's 5G-wired smart factory.

This achievement paves the way for developing general humanoid robot "workforce" solutions in multitask industrial settings, accelerating the evolution of humanoid robotics from individual autonomy to collective intelligence, UBTech said.

The project seeks to tackle the high-dimensional and complex production tasks by working out the world's first multimodal inference model for humanoid robots.

This breakthrough equips humanoid robots with human-like common-sense reasoning and inference, enabling seamless task decomposition, optimized scheduling, and efficient collaboration across multiple operational lines, the company said.

Lately, Chinese companies have made significant strides in robotic innovation, highlighting the dynamic momentum of the new technology.

A recent breakthrough in algorithmic technology, developed jointly by the Shanghai Artificial Intelligence Laboratory, Shanghai Jiao Tong University, and other institutions, allows humanoid robots to quickly and stably regain an upright position from various positions, according to a report by China Media Group (CMG) on Tuesday.

The algorithm is the world's first to enable robots to stand up autonomously on arbitrary and generalized terrains, a laboratory representative said, according to CMG.

On February 23, Shenzhen-based Zhongqing Robotics Technology Co. successfully accomplished the world's first forward somersault by its humanoid robot, marking a significant leap from "walking" to "complex motion," according to a report by Science and Technology Daily.

As of the end of December 2024, China had 451,700 intelligent robotics enterprises with a total registered capital of 6.44 trillion yuan ($886.3 billion), data from the State Administration for Market Regulation showed. The number of robot-related enterprises in China surged 206.73 percent from the end of 2020, reflecting a steady upward trend.

