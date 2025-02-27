Robotics in high demand in Hangzhou
Robot dogs perform during an event, attracting crowds in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Feb. 26, 2025. (China News Service/Wang Gang)
China's robotic industry is experiencing a boom, with rental orders from local enterprises fully booked until June.
