We Are China

Robotics in high demand in Hangzhou

Ecns.cn) 13:15, February 27, 2025

Robot dogs perform during an event, attracting crowds in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Feb. 26, 2025. (China News Service/Wang Gang)

China's robotic industry is experiencing a boom, with rental orders from local enterprises fully booked until June.

A humanoid robot and robot dogs perform during an event, attracting crowds in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Feb. 26, 2025. (China News Service/Wang Gang)

A humanoid robot and robot dogs perform during an event, attracting crowds in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Feb. 26, 2025. (China News Service/Wang Gang)

A humanoid robot performs during an event, attracting crowds in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Feb. 26, 2025. (China News Service/Wang Gang)

A humanoid robot and robot dogs perform during an event, attracting crowds in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Feb. 26, 2025. (China News Service/Wang Gang)

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)