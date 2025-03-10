Robotic dogs patrols Beijing park

Xinhua) 16:16, March 10, 2025

BEIJING, March 10 (Xinhua) -- In a park in the Beijing Economic-Technological Development Area in southeast Beijing, two robotic dogs performing patrol duties have captured the attention of many passersby.

These gray-and-white robotic canines, equipped with multi-spectral cameras and high-precision sensors, represent the latest innovation in Beijing's ongoing efforts to build a smart city.

The Beijing Economic-Technological Development Area, also known as Beijing E-Town, on Saturday announced that the area had officially upgraded its intelligent patrol system by integrating unmanned patrol cars, robotic dogs with AI algorithms and big data analysis, to realize 24-hour full-coverage patrols throughout the area.

According to Beijing E-Town, newly-deployed equipment includes 18 L4 unmanned vehicles, 15 manned patrol vehicles and two industrial-grade intelligent robotic dogs.

Each robotic dog weighs approximately 65 kilograms and is adaptable to extreme environments such as heavy rain and high temperatures. It features a multi-spectral camera and searchlights on its head, while the back design of these robotic dogs allows for rapid fitting with specialized equipment such as explosion-proof gear and gas detectors -- enabling it to handle a variety of tasks with remarkable flexibility.

The unmanned patrol vehicles are equipped with 360-degree panoramic cameras and high-precision sensors. These vehicles can connect with the smart city video system, thereby creating a comprehensive, three-dimensional monitoring network that integrates aerial and ground surveillance.

The robotic dogs are tasked with meticulous ground inspections, while unmanned vehicles handle supply deliveries and data transmission, working together to establish a highly efficient operational model, Beijing E-Town said.

Moreover, this new generation intelligent patrol system leverages advanced AI algorithms and big data analysis to detect abnormal situations, fire hazards and other potential risks in real time. Through a 5G network, the system can instantly alert the command center, ensuring swift responses to emergencies.

"The upgraded system has tripled patrol efficiency compared to traditional methods and significantly reduces blind spots in surveillance," said a spokesperson from Beijing E-Town, adding that they will continue to explore the deep integration of AI with urban governance, delivering more cutting-edge technological advancements from the laboratory to the streets and communities.

Meanwhile, Beijing E-Town has also indicated that the robotic dogs will help ensure the security of an upcoming half-marathon in April, which will see robotic and human athletes competing along the same route.

Among China's rapidly expanding array of AI-driven innovations, robotic dogs make frequent appearances in the public spotlight. Though the quadruped robot sector is still in its nascent commercial phase, an increasing number of Chinese innovators are entering the field, driven by promising market potential.

In December 2024, Chinese robotics firm Unitree Technology's video of an agile wheel-legged robot dog took the internet by storm. It shows the robotic dog executing impressive stunts like spinning around, performing side flips and leaping from heights.

Research by GGII, a consultancy in south China's Shenzhen that specializes in emerging industries, shows that the global quadruped robot market is projected to surpass 560,000 units by 2030 -- with its market value potentially exceeding 8 billion yuan (about 1.1 billion U.S. dollars).

