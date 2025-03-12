Humanoid robot with human-like competence of riding a bicycle and reading medicine instruction unveiled in Shanghai

13:48, March 12, 2025 By Du Qiongfang ( Global Times

Humanoid robot manufacturer AgiBot in Shanghai unveiled its latest humanoid robot model on Tuesday, which achieves nearly human-like mobility, such as riding a bicycle and balancing on a hoverboard. With its prompt responding competence in interaction with users, the robot showcases the perfect integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and humanoid robot technology, presenting a great application potential in scenarios such as elderly care services and family companionship.

In a video released by Peng Zhihui, co-founder of AgiBot or Zhiyuan Robotics, the 1.3-meter tall and 33.8-kilogram Lingxi X2 humanoid robot showcases its excellent sports, interaction, and operation competence.

It not only can walk, run, turn around and dance like a real human being, but can also ride a bicycle, a scooter and a hoverboard, with its movement flexibility far outperforming other similar humanoid robots through combining deep reinforcement learning and imitation learning techniques and algorithms.

According to Peng, the robot was designed with a system integrated with great innovation and was made with impact-resistant, flexible materials.

When Peng picks up a mobile phone and shows it to the robot, asking what time it is, the robot can precisely tell the time. When Peng further asks the robot for advice on which drink to take, milk or juice, at the time of 5:42 am, the robot suggests him to drink milk which helps with sleep.

Besides, the robot can also quickly read and understand medicine descriptions.

As the second model of the Lingxi series, Lingxi X2 is the first truly agile robot with complex interaction capabilities. It can mimic human breathing rhythms, exhibit curiosity and attention mechanisms, and communicate with human beings through subtle body movements and gestures, the Global Times learned from the company on Tuesday.

Based on a large multimodal language model, the robot can achieve millisecond-level interaction responses, assess human's emotional states through their facial expressions and vocal tones, and provide corresponding responses.

According to Peng, the research team is improving the robot's cognitive model and expects to empower it with more emotional expression capabilities in the future.

According to the company, the robot can achieve multi-robot collaborations for certain tasks and extend its applications to various aspects of daily life, serving as a security guard, a nanny, and a cleaner in sectors such as education and healthcare. Its functions can also be tailored by users according to their respective needs in various scenarios such as elderly care, services and family companionship.

Peng said in the video that Lingxi X2 represents a significant breakthrough in the fields of AI and emotional AI.

Experts noted that this humanoid robot has reached a new level of naturalness and immersion in human-robot interaction. With continuous advancements in technology, it is expected to become an important assistant in human life, bringing more possibilities for future smart life.

