Meet the robotic dog wowing the two sessions

(People's Daily App) 16:29, March 11, 2025

During this year's two sessions, a National People's Congress (NPC) deputy from Chongqing Municipality presented a smart robot dog designed and developed by a local technology company. The cute canine wagged its tail and displayed playful dog-like behaviors, delighting onlookers. It even performed somersaults and dance moves, showcasing a range of challenging moves with remarkable ease.

