What CPPCC National Committee members say

China Daily) 14:00, March 11, 2025

Lian Yuming, chief expert of the Three-River-Source National Park Administration

The overall improvement in the diversity, stability and sustainability of the ecosystem in the "Water Tower of China" on the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau has led to an annual increase of over 6 percent in the oxygen levels of water resources at the Three-River-Source National Park. The Tibetan antelope population has grown from over 20,000 at the beginning of conservation efforts to more than 70,000. Sightings of snow leopards and leopard cats have become more frequent across the three-river-source region — the source of the Yangtze River, the Yellow River, and the Lancang River.

Chen Qingli, head of the Taiwan Democratic Self-Government League Zhejiang Provincial Committee

With the deepening of equal treatment policies and exploration of new paths for cross-Strait integration, more opportunities are opening up for Taiwan compatriots to pursue their dreams on the Chinese mainland. The momentum for development will only grow stronger. We hope more Taiwan compatriots will seize this valuable opportunity, take part in and experience the vast possibilities of Chinese modernization.

Irons Sze Wing-wai, head of the Federation of Hong Kong Beijing Organizations

The "one country, two systems" principle, implemented after Hong Kong's return to the motherland in 1997, grants institutional support for Hong Kong to consolidate traditional strengths while further integrating into the nation's overall development. As of last year, over 1,400 mainland enterprises have been listed in Hong Kong's stock market, accounting for over 80 percent of the total market value, which shows the Hong Kong financial market's appeal to mainland businesses.

Ho Ion-sang, deputy head of the General Union of Neighbor Association of Macao

The progress of the Guangdong-Macao In-depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin, Guangdong province, provides not only diversified industrial opportunities for the special administrative region, but also various facilities designed to improve the lives and employment opportunities of Macao residents. The Macao New Neighbourhood project, a complex in Hengqin that has integrated residential, commercial and public service functions following Macao standards, has been warmly welcomed by Macao residents who work or live in the mainland.

