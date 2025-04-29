Incredible Chinese jump rope skills
(People's Daily App) 16:52, April 29, 2025
Prepare to be amazed! In this video, a woman showcases her Chinese jump rope skills with flawless rhythm and mind-blowing tricks. Chinese jump rope, or Tiao Pi Jin in Chinese, is a timeless childhood activity that has been enjoyed by generations of children in China.
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.