Incredible Chinese jump rope skills

(People's Daily App) 16:52, April 29, 2025

Prepare to be amazed! In this video, a woman showcases her Chinese jump rope skills with flawless rhythm and mind-blowing tricks. Chinese jump rope, or Tiao Pi Jin in Chinese, is a timeless childhood activity that has been enjoyed by generations of children in China.

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)