Young girl's roller skating mastery
(People's Daily App) 15:49, March 03, 2025
Wow! Check out these incredible roller skating skills from an 8-year-old girl, showcasing perfect technique and pure agility, navigating 20 cones easily, all while balancing on one foot!
(Produced by Zhu Yurou and Intern Wang Yue)
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)
