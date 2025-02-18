Home>>
Incredible jump rope skills
(People's Daily App) 14:32, February 18, 2025
Graceful yet powerful, these mesmerizing moves turn jump rope into a true art form, leaving the audience in awe.
(Compiled by Wang Yue)
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)
