World’s fastest jump roper Cen Xiaolin sets new record of 230 jumps in 30 seconds

People's Daily Online) 10:19, August 01, 2024

Cen Xiaolin, the world’s fastest jump roper and resident of Huadu district, Guangzhou city, capital of south China’s Guangdong Province, set a new world record with 230 jumps in 30 seconds using a single rope, surpassing his own world record of 228 jumps in 30 seconds.

The achievement was made at the 2024 Asian Jump Rope Championships held in Kawasaki, Japan, on July 24. Cen, as part of the Chinese delegation, went on to clinch the gold medal in the finals on July 27.

Cen, who was born in 2004, broke two world records at the first World Inter-School Rope Skipping Championships held in November 2015. He achieved an astounding 220 jumps in the 30-second single rope speed event and an impressive 548 jumps in the 3-minute single rope endurance event.

Cen Xiaolin practices jump roping at school. (Photo/Radio and TV station of Guizhou)

Over the past nine years, this young prodigy has pushed the boundaries of what’s possible in the sport, continuously shattering world records in the 30-second single rope event by elevating the record from 220 jumps to 222, 226, 228, and now 230 jumps.

Cen’s path to success wasn’t always smooth sailing. Until the age of 9, he was a “left-behind child” living with his grandparents in the countryside in Ziyun Miao and Buyi Autonomous County, southwest China’s Guizhou Province.

After moving with his family to Guangzhou, Cen, who had reached the third grade in his previous school, had to re-start from first grade due to his limited academic preparation, making him 2 to 3 years older than his classmates.

Everything changed for him when jump rope was introduced at his school, Qixing Primary School in Huadu district.

Lai Xuanzhi, the school’s first teacher with a degree in physical education (PE), attached great importance to jump rope in his PE curriculum given that the education bureau of Huadu district vigorously promoted the sport.

Cen Xiaolin (middle) poses for a photo after setting a new Guinness World Record by jumping 228 times in 30 seconds at the 6th Double Dutch Contest Shanghai held in east China’s Shanghai in 2019. (Photo/Radio and TV station of Guizhou)

In November 2012, the school’s first jump rope team was set up. Under the guidance of Lai, the team developed an innovative half squat skipping technique that allows its members to skip more efficiently, and Cen’s natural talent for the sport began to shine.

“We trained intensively six or seven times a week, three to four hours each time. During weekends, we practiced for half a day or a whole day, and there would be more training before big competitions,” Cen said. “Sometimes, a brand-new steel rope would snap after just two days of practice.”

Cen’s parents have fully supported his passion, encouraging him to persevere with it.

Cen Xiaolin, a talented jump roper from Huadu district, Guangzhou city, capital of south China’s Guangdong Province. (Photo/Radio and TV station of Guizhou)

So far, Cen has claimed numerous championships and smashed many world records in events such as the 3-minute single rope, 30-second single rope, 2×30-second double unders, 4×30-second double Dutch, and the 60-second double Dutch.

Now a student at Guangzhou Polytechnic of Sports, Cen remains humble about his achievements. “What I have achieved belongs to the past,” he said. “In the future, I want to be a PE teacher. I hope to inspire more people to love jump rope and help children who’ve had similar experiences to mine.”

(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)