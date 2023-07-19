Chinese athletes break world record at 2023 World Jump Rope Championships

China's national rope skipping team won gold in the men's 4x30 relay race at the 2023 World Jump Rope Championships in Colorado, United States, on July 16, breaking the world record by completing 450 skips.

Athletes from 27 countries and regions are competing in the 2023 World Jump Rope Championships, which is scheduled to run until July 24.

The last time China's national rope skipping team participated in an offline world jump rope event was three years ago.

During the previous online session of the World Jump Rope Championships, China's national rope skipping team took home 62 gold medals, 31 silver medals, and 17 bronze medals.

