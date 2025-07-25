When hoverboards meet hospitality
(People's Daily App) 14:33, July 25, 2025
It's common to see people riding hoverboards in the park – but did you know these sleek devices can also be used by waiters to serve food? Catching a mini hoverboard show before dinner might just be the perfect way to start your evening.
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Calculator concerto
- Incredible Chinese jump rope skills
- China Everything Vlog | Exploring Tsinghua's Student Club Fair
- Dance moves with spark
- Smart geese give farmer a hand
- Fire pot performance on a flyboard
- Trending in China | Chinese nine linked rings puzzle
- China Eastern Airlines unveils Zootopia-themed plane
- Chubby leopard's resemblance to Zootopia's Officer Clawhauser goes viral
- This lamb's look will make you do a double take!
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.