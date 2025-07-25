Languages

When hoverboards meet hospitality

(People's Daily App) 14:33, July 25, 2025

It's common to see people riding hoverboards in the park – but did you know these sleek devices can also be used by waiters to serve food? Catching a mini hoverboard show before dinner might just be the perfect way to start your evening.

