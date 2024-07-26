Home>>
Trending in China | Chinese nine linked rings puzzle
(People's Daily App) 14:48, July 26, 2024
The nine linked rings puzzle is perhaps China's greatest mechanical puzzle. It consists of a long loop with a handle on one end that is interlocked with nine rings. The objective is to disentangle the long loop from all nine rings, and the solution takes hundreds of moves, so lots of patience is required.
(Video source: Kuaishou)
