World Asia Esports Championship scheduled for September in China

Xinhua) 10:33, April 15, 2024

CHENGDU, April 13 (Xinhua) -- The World Esports Championship (WEC) Asia Esports Championship (AEC) is scheduled for September in China, organizers announced at a press conference here on Saturday.

"It will bring unique development opportunities and milestone significance to the development of the global Esports industry and open a new chapter in the history of the future development of international Esports," said Boban Totovski, secretary general of the International Esports Federation (IESF)

42 Asian countries and regions have confirmed their participation in the AEC and World Esports Industry Development Conference (WEDC).

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)