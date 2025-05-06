Home>>
Calculator concerto
(People's Daily App) 15:38, May 06, 2025
Enjoying live music in a restaurant may not be a rare experience – but what if the "instrument" is nothing but a calculator? Recently, in a restaurant in Shaanxi Province, an employee showcased an unusual talent: playing the Chinese melody "Horse Racing" on an ordinary calculator.
