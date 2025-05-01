5th Taihu Jazz Festival held in Beijing

Xinhua) 09:28, May 01, 2025

A concert of the 5th Taihu Jazz Festival is held in Tongzhou District of Beijing, capital of China, April 30, 2025. The 5th Taihu Jazz Festival opened in Tongzhou District of Beijing on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Chen Zhonghao)

Conductor Jin Ye from Beijing Symphony Orchestra conducts during a concert of the 5th Taihu Jazz Festival in Tongzhou District of Beijing, capital of China, April 30, 2025. The 5th Taihu Jazz Festival opened in Tongzhou District of Beijing on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Chen Zhonghao)

Musician Gao Xue plays erhu, a traditional Chinese instrument, during a concert of the 5th Taihu Jazz Festival in Tongzhou District of Beijing, capital of China, April 30, 2025. The 5th Taihu Jazz Festival opened in Tongzhou District of Beijing on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Chen Zhonghao)

Singer Jia Fan (L) performs during a concert of the 5th Taihu Jazz Festival in Tongzhou District of Beijing, capital of China, April 30, 2025. The 5th Taihu Jazz Festival opened in Tongzhou District of Beijing on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Chen Zhonghao)

Members from Beijing Symphony Orchestra perform during a concert of the 5th Taihu Jazz Festival in Tongzhou District of Beijing, capital of China, April 30, 2025. The 5th Taihu Jazz Festival opened in Tongzhou District of Beijing on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Chen Zhonghao)

