5th Taihu Jazz Festival held in Beijing
A concert of the 5th Taihu Jazz Festival is held in Tongzhou District of Beijing, capital of China, April 30, 2025. The 5th Taihu Jazz Festival opened in Tongzhou District of Beijing on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Chen Zhonghao)
Conductor Jin Ye from Beijing Symphony Orchestra conducts during a concert of the 5th Taihu Jazz Festival in Tongzhou District of Beijing, capital of China, April 30, 2025. The 5th Taihu Jazz Festival opened in Tongzhou District of Beijing on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Chen Zhonghao)
Musician Gao Xue plays erhu, a traditional Chinese instrument, during a concert of the 5th Taihu Jazz Festival in Tongzhou District of Beijing, capital of China, April 30, 2025. The 5th Taihu Jazz Festival opened in Tongzhou District of Beijing on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Chen Zhonghao)
A concert of the 5th Taihu Jazz Festival is held in Tongzhou District of Beijing, capital of China, April 30, 2025. The 5th Taihu Jazz Festival opened in Tongzhou District of Beijing on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Chen Zhonghao)
Singer Jia Fan (L) performs during a concert of the 5th Taihu Jazz Festival in Tongzhou District of Beijing, capital of China, April 30, 2025. The 5th Taihu Jazz Festival opened in Tongzhou District of Beijing on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Chen Zhonghao)
Members from Beijing Symphony Orchestra perform during a concert of the 5th Taihu Jazz Festival in Tongzhou District of Beijing, capital of China, April 30, 2025. The 5th Taihu Jazz Festival opened in Tongzhou District of Beijing on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Chen Zhonghao)
Photos
Related Stories
- Octogenarian music educator rescues disappearing folk songs, creates historical 'coordinate system' for music of Mongolian ethnic group
- 40th Shanghai Spring International Music Festival kicks off
- Choirs bring music to masses
- Feature: Musical concert builds China-Malaysia cultural bridge
- More cities across China vie to be global performing arts hubs with growing appeal, openness
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.