Choirs bring music to masses

13:18, February 11, 2025 By Zhu Xingxin ( China Daily

Trumpeters accompany a chorus at the Binhe Sports Center in Taiyuan, Shanxi province. (Zhu Xingxin/China Daily)

In the northern province of Shanxi, which is known for its rich tradition of folk songs, the capital, Taiyuan has become a vibrant hub for community singing. Nearly every street and neighborhood in the city is home to a choir, where residents gather to share their love for music and foster a sense of community.

At the Binhe Sports Center, located along the banks of the Fenhe River, a unique cultural phenomenon has taken root. Known as the "People's Concert", this nearly year-round event features a rotating lineup of community choir performances. What began as a grassroots initiative has now become a beloved urban landmark and a viral sensation online.

Organized and led by locals, the performances have attracted music enthusiasts from across the country, all eager to experience the energy of Taiyuan's singing culture.

The popularity of these concerts is no accident. In Taiyuan, choirs are open to all, with no barriers to entry. Whether in the city's sprawling parks or community centers, anyone with a love for singing is welcome to join. Despite many participants being strangers, the atmosphere is consistently warm and inclusive.

Members of a choir perform at the Binhe Sports Center. (Zhu Xingxin/China Daily)

There are over 300 registered choirs and more than 100 informal singing groups in the city, with tens of thousands of people regularly participating.

Cai Xiangshun, leader of the Longcheng Voice Choir, said: "People's desire to participate in cultural activities is increasing. We strive to provide the best services possible, with hosts, multiple conductors, and a 40-member orchestra to accompany our performances."

In addition to competitions, the choirs are involved in a variety of events, including square dance contests, New Year's celebrations and gala shows in the countryside.

A senior resident plays the trumpet during a "People's Concert" in Taiyuan. (Zhu Xingxin/China Daily)

A senior resident livestreams a performance of a choir at the Binhe Sports Center. (Zhu Xingxin/China Daily)

Members of the Longcheng Voice Choir dance during a concert in Taiyuan. (Zhu Xingxin/China Daily)

Two members of the Longcheng Voice Choir stage a dance during a concert. (Zhu Xingxin/China Daily)

The Longcheng Voice Choir performs at a gala show. (Zhu Xingxin/China Daily)

Senior residents join in a chorus at a park in Taiyuan. (Zhu Xingxin/China Daily)

