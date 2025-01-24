9th ASEAN International Chorus Festival held in Thailand

January 24, 2025

BANGKOK, Jan. 23 (Xinhua) -- The 9th ASEAN International Chorus Festival was held on Wednesday in Bangkok, Thailand, with 14 teams from ASEAN countries, Japan, and China participating in the competition.

Mom Rajawongse Worapha Chakraphan highlighted that music is a language without borders, and the art of choral singing is a bridge that connects hearts. Thailand places great importance on promoting cultural exchange and collaboration through strong ties.

"I hope the power of music will help enhance understanding and foster good relationships among nations while jointly celebrating the beauty of diverse cultures," she said.

Yao Lisen, chairman of the ASEAN International Choir Festival Organizing Committee, pointed out that under the theme "Voices in Harmony, Dreams Together," the competition would serve as a bridge for cultural exchange through a series of captivating performances and interactive activities, fostering mutual understanding and friendship among nations.

Jian Debin, president of Zhangjiajie College in central China's Hunan Province, told Xinhua that the competition provided students with an opportunity to showcase their professional skills on an international stage and presented the charm of Zhangjiajie to the world.

The event, held from Jan. 22 to 26 and organized annually since 2016, has received widespread attention from various sectors of Thai society.

