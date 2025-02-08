Feature: Musical concert builds China-Malaysia cultural bridge

February 08, 2025

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb. 8 (Xinhua) -- Audiences were thrilled to be serenaded by performers at a cross-border exchange concert held here that brought together Chinese artists and their Malaysian counterparts in a grand performance.

Held at the Recital Hall of Malaysia's UCSI University late Thursday, the concert was co-organized by the university's Institute of Music and Tianjin Conservatory of Music to a wide audience of more than 300, comprising students, the local community, as well as Chinese expatriates and international students in Malaysia.

Faculty members and students from UCSI University took the stage first to deliver a captivating performance, followed by artists from Tianjin Conservatory of Music, who showcased their exquisite skills, performing a selection of classic Chinese and Malaysian pieces.

The Chinese artists presented a diverse array of performances, including piano, violin, cello, traditional Chinese instruments such as erhu and pipa, as well as vocal performances, to the great delight of onlookers.

The performances and the strongly positive response from the audience demonstrate how music, as a universal language, enhances Malaysians' understanding of Chinese musical culture and serves as a solid bridge for cultural and artistic exchange between the two nations, UCSI's Institute of Music director P'ng Tean Hwa said in his remarks at the concert.

For his part, Wang Hongwei, president of Tianjin Conservatory of Music and a renowned Chinese singer, emphasized that artistic exchange is a vital means of fostering mutual understanding between people.

"We hope to build a bridge through music. This concert not only extends New Year blessings to the Malaysian audience but also serves as an opportunity to strengthen interactions with local artists, faculty, and students, allowing more people to experience the unique allure of Chinese music.

"We look forward to more cultural and artistic exchanges to bring the people of China and Malaysia closer together and play a greater role in fostering humanistic cooperation," he added.

