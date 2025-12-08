Ancient-style eco patrol

December 08, 2025

A historical cultural district in Nanchang has found a creative way to promote environmental protection: Staff dressed in ancient-style costumes patrol the streets, picking up litter with dramatic flair. This unique approach not only raises awareness about keeping the city clean, but also adds a touch of artistic charm to the cause.

