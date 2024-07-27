China Coast Guard departs for fisheries patrol in North Pacific
BEIJING, July 26 (Xinhua) -- Two ships dispatched by the China Coast Guard (CCG) on Friday set out for this year's patrol mission to enforce fishery laws on the high seas of the North Pacific Ocean.
The CCG ships, which departed from Qingdao in east China's Shandong Province, will carry out a 45-day patrol, said the CCG, adding that this year is CCG's ninth patrol for such inspections.
Over the past years, they have undertaken the inspections under relevant United Nations General Assembly resolution and the Convention on the Conservation and Management of High Seas Fisheries Resources in the North Pacific Ocean, the CCG said.
Efforts have been made to crack down on illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing activities on the high seas of the North Pacific Ocean, contributing to the fishery order and the sustainable development of fishery resources, added the CCG.
Photos
