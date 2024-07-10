Mounted patrol team becomes a tourist attraction in N China's Inner Mongolia

People's Daily Online) 14:33, July 10, 2024

A mounted patrol team consisting of 12 police officers has gained popularity on the internet in the area around the Mo'ergele River in Chenbaerhu Banner, Hulunbuir city, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region.

The horseback patrol team has become a tourist attraction, drawing visitors from far and wide eager to witness the courage and strength of this group. Some tourists even traveled a long way to capture a photo with them.

Aside from their responsibilities, members of the horseback patrol team go out of their way to accommodate the needs of the tourists.

A tourist poses for a picture with members of the horseback patrol team at the Mo'ergele River in Chenbaerhu Banner, Hulunbuir city, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Photo/Odeni)

"Even though tourists might just be snapping pictures, they act as a watchful eye, motivating us to consistently enhance our work," said Dalintai, a member of the horseback patrol team born in 1995.

Dalintai, who hails from a pasturing area and started riding horses at the age of 4, has always been an active participant in horse racing events.

When asked about whether he wanted to join the patrol team, Dalintai didn't think twice.

"When the herders need our assistance, we must be there for them; when tourists seek our help, we must also be readily available," he said.

Photo shows Dalintai and his horse. Dalintai is a member of a horseback patrol team working in the area around the Mo'ergele River in Chenbaerhu Banner, Hulunbuir city, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (People's Daily Online/Kou Yanan)

Along the 206-kilometer border of Chenbaerhu Banner, the mounted police officers diligently safeguard the pasturing area, ensuring border stability and protecting the lives and property of tourists.

"They are the true unsung heroes among us! I deeply respect them and simply want to take a photo with them," said tourists visiting the area.

While on a mission during the Naadam Festival, Shi Yongzhi, head of the mounted patrol team, found that riding horses could be more efficient and faster than driving cars on the grassland. With the backing of the relevant authorities, Shi handpicked skilled police officers to create the horseback patrol team.

"In the past, if there was an emergency across the river, we had to take a 60-kilometer detour by car, which would take at least 40 minutes to get there. But now, we can just hop on our horses and cross the shallow portion of the river, reaching our destination in less than 10 minutes," said Shi.

A member of the horseback patrol team (first from left) awaits departure orders. (People's Daily Online/Liu Yilin)

