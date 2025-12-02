Fairytale scenery at Shanwangping, Chongqing

(People's Daily App) 16:50, December 02, 2025

Recently, the forests at Shanwangping in Nanchuan district, Southwest China's Chongqing, have been dyed in rich autumn colors. Shrouded in clouds and mist, the sunlight pierces through, casting a sheer veil over the landscape. Click the video to enjoy the colorful forest fairytale.

(Produced by Wang Xinyue, Zhao Zhi and Zhao Ying)

