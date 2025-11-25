Breaking the ice: the most challenging part of ice harvesting
(People's Daily App) 16:20, November 25, 2025
As the Harbin Ice Harvest Festival draws near, workers are busy cutting pristine ice blocks for stunning sculptures. Using chisels, they slice along marked lines to free each block from the frozen river—a task that requires not just strength, but precise technique and years of experience.
(Produced by intern Xu Shengqu; edited by Guan Haoyu)
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
