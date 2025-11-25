Breaking the ice: the most challenging part of ice harvesting

November 25, 2025

As the Harbin Ice Harvest Festival draws near, workers are busy cutting pristine ice blocks for stunning sculptures. Using chisels, they slice along marked lines to free each block from the frozen river—a task that requires not just strength, but precise technique and years of experience.

