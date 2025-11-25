Trending in China | The flowing music of the mountains: Miao Lusheng
(People's Daily App) 14:50, November 25, 2025
The Lusheng, a traditional reed-pipe instrument of the Miao people, creates rich pentatonic melodies through its clustered bamboo pipes and vibrating brass reeds. With pipes of varying lengths—some roaring like dragons, others murmuring like cicadas—it fills valleys with timeless sound. Accompanied by song and dance, men play the Lusheng while women move gracefully with handkerchiefs, keeping this ancient musical language alive through the ages.
