Touching the hearts of a Russian audience through music

September 30, 2025, China Daily

Conductors Lin Daye and Alexander Rudin after the concert in Wuxi in 2024, which marked the first collaboration between the Wuxi Symphony Orchestra and the Russian National Orchestra. (CHINA DAILY)

The Wuxi Symphony Orchestra, one of the youngest symphony orchestras in China having been founded in 2023, is embarking on a historic tour of three major Russian cities, performing in Novosibirsk, Moscow and Saint Petersburg, from Monday to Friday.

As part of the celebration of the 2024-25 China-Russia Years of Culture, the tour will also see a collaboration with the Russian National Orchestra, which was founded in 1990 by pianist and conductor Mikhail Pletnev.

"This series of performances represents a cultural bridge, one that is as much about shared history as it is about mutual understanding," says Lin Daye, the principal conductor of the Wuxi Symphony Orchestra and its artistic director.

The tour will be joined by Russian and Chinese soloists, including famed Russian pianists Nikolai Lugansky and Vadim Rudenko, violinist Pavel Milyukov and Chinese suona (a double-reed horn) virtuoso Zhang Qianyuan. Alexander Rudin, acclaimed cellist and conductor, will also join the tour.

Programs during the tour will feature a blend of timeless classical works, such as Maurice Ravel's Piano Concerto in G major, Johannes Brahms' Symphony No 1 in C minor, Op 68, and a selection of Chinese pieces, such as Li Shaosheng's Wuxi Overture, an original musical piece written specifically for Wuxi evoking the spirit of the city — its ancient charm intertwined with modern vibrancy. Asking the Sky, a piece that was composed specifically for the tour, will also be featured.

"For the Wuxi Symphony Orchestra, this tour represents a new chapter in its international journey," adds Lin. "We want our music to speak to the Russian audience, not just in a language they understand, but in a way that touches their hearts."

The collaboration between the Wuxi Symphony Orchestra and the Russian National Orchestra started with a concert in 2024.

Staged in Wuxi, the concert marked the first-ever collaboration between the two orchestras, representing a momentous cultural exchange between China and Russia, according to Lin.

With Chinese and Russian musical works, such as Ode to the Red Flag by Chinese composer Lyu Qiming, a powerful piece that resonated deeply with the Chinese audience, and the elegant and romantic Romeo and Juliet overture-fantasy by Tchaikovsky, musicians of the Russian National Orchestra and the Wuxi Symphony Orchestra performed together. Lin and Rudin took turns conducting during the concert.

"It feels like sharing a great moment with a friend, which is unforgettable," said Rudin in an earlier interview. One of the most emotionally stirring moments of the concert in 2024 came when Rudin stepped away from the podium and took up his cello to perform Variations on a Rococo Theme by Tchaikovsky.

The audience responded with an overwhelming burst of applause, a heartfelt recognition of his talent and the intimate connection he established through his performance.

Composer Li's Wuxi Overture was also staged during last year's concert. He says that the music paints a picture of the city's spirit — peaceful yet full of life, a city that welcomes both tradition and innovation.

"When it is performed in Russia, I hope that the audience can 'see' the city through the music," says Li.

"By incorporating both Western and Chinese pieces, the program not only highlights our musical versatility but also allows the Russian audience to experience China's contemporary musical landscape," notes Zhang Wei, the director of Poly Armstrong and COO of Armstrong Music &Arts, the agency behind the event. Beyond the performances themselves, there are additional curated events aimed at enhancing cultural exchange.

