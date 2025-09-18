"Voices of Peace" concert by choirs from China staged in Morges, Switzerland

Xinhua) 14:02, September 18, 2025

The "Voices of Peace" concert by choirs from China is staged in Morges, Switzerland, Sept. 17, 2025. The concert enchanted an audience including guests from Switzerland, France, Italy, as well as members of the local Chinese community. (Xinhua/Lian Yi)

