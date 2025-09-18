"Voices of Peace" concert by choirs from China staged in Morges, Switzerland
The "Voices of Peace" concert by choirs from China is staged in Morges, Switzerland, Sept. 17, 2025. The concert enchanted an audience including guests from Switzerland, France, Italy, as well as members of the local Chinese community. (Xinhua/Lian Yi)
The "Voices of Peace" concert by choirs from China is staged in Morges, Switzerland, Sept. 17, 2025. The concert enchanted an audience including guests from Switzerland, France, Italy, as well as members of the local Chinese community. (Xinhua/Lian Yi)
The "Voices of Peace" concert by choirs from China is staged in Morges, Switzerland, Sept. 17, 2025. The concert enchanted an audience including guests from Switzerland, France, Italy, as well as members of the local Chinese community. (Xinhua/Lian Yi)
Photos
Related Stories
- Beijing Music Festival to kick off in October
- U.S. radio stations air Chinese symphony orchestra programs
- Chinese orchestra makes British debut, launches European tour
- Passion for traditional zither grows in central China's once barren land
- A night of cultural fusion as Chinese and European musicians create concert harmony in Guizhou, SW China
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.