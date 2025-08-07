Chinese orchestra makes British debut, launches European tour

Xinhua) 08:35, August 07, 2025

EDINBURGH, Britain, Aug. 6 (Xinhua) -- The China National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA) Orchestra kicked off its European tour with its British debut Wednesday night at the Edinburgh International Festival.

Around 2,000 audience members gathered at Usher Hall to enjoy a concert featuring both Chinese and international musicians.

"Through the music we perform, we are telling Chinese stories and conveying the Chinese voice in a more vivid and emotional way, allowing audiences worldwide to experience the charm of Chinese culture," said Zhao Haiying, vice president of the NCPA.

According to the orchestra, it will present concerts in cities across Britain, Spain and Germany in August, and host cultural exchange events in Edinburgh and Frankfurt.

The 2025 edition of the Edinburgh International Festival runs from August 1 to 24, with the theme of "The Truth We Seek" inviting audiences worldwide.

