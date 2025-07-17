Feature: Taiwan violinist finds new home in Harbin through music

Xinhua) 15:56, July 17, 2025

HARBIN, July 17 (Xinhua) -- After traveling thousands of kilometers from Taiwan island, violinist Lee Tien-hsuan has spent six years in Harbin, northeast China, an area designated as a "Music City" by the United Nations. During this time, he has become a proud member of the string section of the Harbin Symphony Orchestra.

Lee began his violin studies at seven and later became a well-known name in Taipei's freelance music scene. However, facing limited professional orchestra opportunities in Taiwan, he started seeking positions elsewhere in 2019.

"The Harbin Symphony Orchestra was recruiting at the time," Lee recalled. "Learning that Harbin has profound musical heritages, I decided to have a try."

His training at the Boston Conservatory at Berklee and exceptional skills secured him a first violinist position following rigorous online and in-person auditions.

Life in Harbin brought unexpected rewards. "Though known for harsh and cold winters, the four distinct seasons in Harbin bring me tranquility and artistic focus," said Lee. Last year, he met his wife, who is from central China's Hunan Province.

Lee spent nearly half a year adjusting to working with his colleagues, primarily focusing on establishing harmonious chemistry with members of the first violin section.

"As the primary carriers of a symphony's melody, first violinists must showcase individual artistry while functioning as an integrated unit," he explained. "Twelve violins must sound as one."

His career has flourished within Harbin's vibrant music scene, featuring weekly performances, holiday recitals, and international tours. In the first half of this year alone, Lee performed in over 200 concerts, and his schedule and photo albums were brimming with global engagements.

Last September, the Harbin Symphony Orchestra performed at Crocus City Hall in Russia. Lee and his colleagues showcased China's musical heritage through works ranging from the buoyant "Spring Festival Overture" to the poignant "The Moon Reflected on Second Spring", earning thunderous applause.

"During the curtain call, seeing foreign audience visibly moved with sustained applause, I felt our artistic dedication had earned genuine recognition," Lee reflected.

Lee regards music as a universal language that transcends barriers, enabling global audiences to experience Chinese culture and appreciate cultural convergence. This profound connection, he noted, has become his most cherished reward from the tour.

On June 10, which marked the inaugural UN International Day for Dialogue among Civilizations, Lee joined over 100 musicians from 11 Chinese orchestras to premiere "Ode to Civilizations" in Harbin, musically interpreting the Global Civilization Initiative.

"This was my first participation in a UN-commissioned major work," Lee noted. "The libretto's precision moved me profoundly." What excited him most was collaborating with elite musicians to bridge cultural divides through music.

This international spirit coincides with the Harbin Symphony Orchestra. Founded in 1908, the Harbin Symphony Orchestra still maintains its international tradition. According to Gao Lan, head of Harbin Concert Hall's Sino-Russian music exchange center, the orchestra currently includes six foreign artists from Russia, Ukraine, Germany and Belarus, covering sections from violin and cello to piccolo.

"Outstanding musicians form our foundation. The presence of colleagues from diverse backgrounds embodies music's borderless dialogue and this is why I cherish Harbin," said Lee, envisioning the city evolving into a global music hub attracting elite talent and fostering world-class collaborations.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)